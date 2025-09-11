Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Ecuador | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

100 Tage Weichenstellen für den Autoritarismus

Daniel Noboa nutzt seine Mehrheit im Parlament zum Staatsumbau

Ecuador steht an einem Wendepunkt. Kaum eine Woche vergeht ohne besorgniserregende Nachrichten. Nach nur 100 Tagen im Amt hat Präsident Daniel Noboa bereits eine Reihe an Gesetzen durch das Parlament gebracht, die seine Macht konzentrieren, die Demokratie angreifen und die Zivilgesellschaft schwächen. Aktuell regen sich erste Proteste – ein chronologischer Überblick.

Autorin: Sofie Annenleh

Um den kompletten Artikel zu lesen, abonniere jetzt LN!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Nummer 432 - Juni 2010

Streit ums Wasser

Ecuadorianische Regierung und indigene Bewegungen ringen um zukünftige Strukturen

Ein breiter werdendes zivilgesellschaftliches Bündnis fordert in Ecuador partizipative Entscheidungsstrukturen im Wassersektor. Sie wollen die in der neuen Verfassung festgeschriebenen Rechte durch konsequente Entprivatisierung und einen plurinationalen Wasserrat gewährleisten. Die Regierung möchte dem offenbar nicht folgen.
Ecuador | Nummer 480 - Juni 2014

„Wir können noch gewinnen“

Interview mit Umweltaktivistin Esperanza Martínez über die Pläne der ecuadorianischen Regierung, mit der Ölförderung im Regenwald Yasuní zu beginnen

Im April reichte das Bündnis YASunidos knapp 758.000 Unterschriften für ein Referendum über die Erdölförderung im Naturschutzgebiet Yasuní-ITT beim Nationalen Wahlrat Ecuadors (CNE) ein (siehe LN 479). Im Mai gab der CNE bekannt, dass 60 Prozent der Unterschriften ungültig seien und damit das Mindestsoll an Unterschriften nicht erreicht worden sei. …
Ecuador | Nummer 425 - November 2009

Schmusekurs nach Anmache

Präsident Rafael Correa redet wieder mit den Indígenas

Seit dem schwachen Abschneiden von Luis Macas, dem ehemaligen Präsidenten des Indigenen-Dachverbands CONAIE, bei den Präsidentschaftswahlen von 2006, ist das Verhältnis zwischen den indigenen Bewegungen und dem strahlenden Wahlsieger und 2009 wiedergewählten Präsidenten Rafael Correa wechselvoll und oft angespannt. Inzwischen redet man wieder mit- statt übereinander.

Newsletter abonnieren