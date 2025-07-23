Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

ABYA YALA | Aktuell | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025 | USA

„300 Polizisten wurden rausgeschmissen“

Interview mit dem Anthropologen und Radiojournalisten Canek Hernández über die Migrant*innenproteste in Los Angeles

Die direkten Protest- und Selbstverteidigungsaktionen der Bevölkerung von Los Angeles im Juni 2025 gegen illegale Abschiebungen, die hauptsächlich von den mexikanischen, salvadorianischen und guatemaltekischen migrantischen Gemeinschaften ausgehen, sind Teil einer langen Tradition lokaler Strategien gegen Rassismus in South Central LA. Zugleich sind in den Aktionsformen auch die Einflüsse verschiedener Formen der Organisierung der Herkunftsregionen zu erkennen. Die LN sprachen mit Canek Hernández, der die Proteste als Radiojournalist begleitete, über die migrantische Organisierung und die entwickelten Strategien, die während der Aufstände zum Ausdruck kamen.

Interview: Gibran Mena Aguilar (Übersetzung: Johanna Fuchs)

