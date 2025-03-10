Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Berlinale | Nummer 609 - März 2025

Magisch und realistisch

Die lateinamerikanischen Filme der Berlinale 2025 bestachen mit  Stil und Storys

Von Dominik Zimmer

Um den Ganzen Artikel zu lesen, schließ ein Abo ab : https://b.link/LN_Abo6  🙂

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Berlinale | Chile | Español

CHILE EN FOCO Y SIN REFUGIOS

Una carta abierta a los Berlineses

Berlinale

VON POETISCH BIS POLITISCH

Sieben Kurzfilme aus Lateinamerika wurden bei der Berlinale 2022 gezeigt – einer gewann einen Silbernen Bären

Berlinale

DIE NACKTE VERZWEIFLUNG

La cama zeigt Realismus pur und ist deshalb nicht leicht zu ertragen

Newsletter abonnieren