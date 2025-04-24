ABOUT US

The editorial team

The monthly magazine Lateinamerika Nachrichten (LN, Latin America News) was first published in 1973, just a few weeks before the military coup led by Pinochet in Chile. Initially named Chile-Nachrichten (News from Chile), it served as an independent information source for those interested in the country’s political situation.

As interest grew in events beyond Chile, the editorial team expanded its coverage to include developments throughout Latin America. In 1977, this shift was reflected in the magazine’s new and current name: Lateinamerika Nachrichten. Today, the publication features reports, interviews, and in-depth analysis covering all of Latin America and the Caribbean.

While political analysis and investigative journalism remain central, LN has increasingly embraced cultural content — highlighting literature, music, film, and visual arts.

With over 50 years of continuous publication and more than 610 issues, LN has become a key voice in the German media landscape. It continues to fill the gaps left by mainstream outlets when it comes to Latin American affairs.

The editorial team consists of 15 to 20 active members, supported by contributors with expertise in areas such as politics, economics, and the arts. Many former contributors now work in established media organizations or academic institutions.

LN is published by a registered non-profit organization: there are no paid positions, and all contributions are made voluntarily. Around 80% of the magazine’s funding comes from subscriptions, with the remainder covered by donations and advertising. While this model makes the magazine’s survival a constant challenge, it also ensures editorial independence.

Now also in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and … English!

Since its founding, LN has aimed to connect key developments in Latin America with a German-speaking audience. However, many of our contributors conduct their research, write, or are interviewed in Spanish or Portuguese. This has made it increasingly important to create a space on our website for content in these original languages.

This section does not replicate the full content of our printed magazine or website. Instead, it features selected pieces published in LN — this time without translation. This strengthens our connection with contributors: interviewees can revisit their conversations in their native tongue, and writers can read their work as originally written.

Of course, this section is also intended for our Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking readers, as well as anyone who enjoys reading original versions or who wants to deepen their language skills with insightful, critical content.

We’re launching this new space with a few articles and interviews from recent issues — not to repeat what’s already been done, but to open the door to what is yet to come.

Welcome!