Abseits eines würdigen Lebens

Der Zugang zu Schwangerschaftsabbrüchen in Peru wird weiterhin behindert

Die Diskussion über den Zugang zum „therapeutischen Schwangerschaftsabbruch“ ist in Peru nach wie vor stark polarisiert. Trotz der Entkriminalisierung vor mehr als 100 Jahren ist der Zugang zur Abtreibung mit medizinischer Indikation noch immer nicht in allen Fällen gewährleistet. Inmitten von konservativen Rückschritten und einer alarmierenden Zunahme sexueller Gewalt an Minderjährigen zeigt sich, wie stark der Zugang zu diesem medizinisch notwendigen Eingriff vom politischen Willen, institutionellen Hürden und gesellschaftlichen Vorurteilen abhängt.