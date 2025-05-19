Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 611 – Mai 2025 | Peru

Abseits eines würdigen Lebens

Der Zugang zu Schwangerschaftsabbrüchen in Peru  wird weiterhin behindert

Die Diskussion über den Zugang zum „therapeutischen Schwangerschaftsabbruch“ ist in Peru nach wie vor stark polarisiert. Trotz der Entkriminalisierung vor mehr als 100 Jahren ist der Zugang zur Abtreibung mit medizinischer Indikation noch immer nicht in allen Fällen gewährleistet. Inmitten von konservativen Rückschritten und einer alarmierenden Zunahme sexueller Gewalt an Minderjährigen zeigt sich, wie stark der Zugang zu diesem medizinisch notwendigen Eingriff vom politischen Willen, institutionellen Hürden und gesellschaftlichen Vorurteilen abhängt.

Von Jimena Nieto & Rebeca Castro, Lima (Übersetzung: Theresa Utzig)

Um den ganzen Artikel zu lesen, schließ ein Abo ab!

Ähnliche Themen

Nummer 491 - Mai 2015 | Peru

Das Nachspiel der „Dinileaks-Affäre“

Der Ausspähskandal kostet Ministerpräsidentin Ana Jara das Amt und stürzt die Regierung in eine politische Krise

Durch ein Misstrauensvotum erwirkte der peruanische Kongress Ende März den Rücktritt der Ministerpräsidentin Ana Jara. Die Politikerin war in die Kritik geraten, nachdem die Bespitzelung von Politiker*innen, Journalisten*innen und Geschäftspersonen durch den Inlandsgeheimdienst DINI bekannt wurde. …
Nummer 450 - Dezember 2011 | Peru

Den Bergbau fest im Blick

Im kleinen Asacasi erwarten die Bäuerinnen und Bauern, dass Ollanta Humala seine Wahlversprechen hält

Nach den Wahlen in Peru, aus denen der linksnationalistische Ollanta Humala als Sieger hervorgegangen ist, sind die Erwartungen auf dem Land hoch. Von dort bekam er den Großteil seiner Stimmen und die Bewohner_innen erwarten, dass er sich wie im Wahlkampf versprochen für ihre Rechte einsetzt und diese gegen Großkonzerne verteidigt. …
Film | Kolumbien | Nummer 611 – Mai 2025

Ein provisorischer Frieden

Der Dokumentarfilm PROVISORIUM begleitet zwei ehemalige FARC-Kämpferinnen nach dem Friedensabkommen in Kolumbien

