Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Honduras | Honduras | Nummer 610 - April 2025 | Politik

Alle gegen LIBRE

Konservative Parteien und Medien wollen Regierung Castro schwächen

Die Vorwahlen vom 9. März liefen nicht reibungslos ab, zeigen aber, dass die Mehrheit der Honduraner*innen bereit ist, für die Demokratie auch große Unannehmlichkeiten auf sich zu nehmen. Gleichzeitig wird klar, wie feindselig die beiden traditionellen, konservativen Nationale und Liberale Partei der Regierungspartei LIBRE gegenüberstehen. LN analysieren, ob das von Xiomara Castro begonnene sozialdemokratische Projekt bereits nach einer Amtszeit in Gefahr ist.

Von Christoph Wittwer

Ähnliche Themen

Brasilien | Korruption | Lateinamerika | Nummer 513 - März 2017 | Politik

KONTINENTALES BEBEN

Der Skandal um das brasilianische Bauunternehmen Odebrecht erschüttert ganz Lateinamerika

Die Enthüllungen ehemaliger Manager*innen des weltweit aktiven Baukonzerns Odebrecht zeigen ein ausgefeiltes Korruptionsnetzwerk, an dem Politiker*innen zahlreicher lateinamerikanischer Länder über ideologische Grenzen hinweg beteiligt waren. Jeden Tag werden neue Anschuldigungen erhoben. Es wird deutlich, wie sehr finanzstarke Privatinteressen die Demokratie untergraben haben.
Kolumbien | Nummer 546 - Dezember 2019 | Politik

UNERWARTETE ERGEBNISSE

Regierungspartei verliert bei Kommunalwahlen

Eine historisch hohe Wahlbeteiligung, progressive Bündnisse und ein Schlag gegen die Rechtskonservativen der Regierung von Präsident Iván Duque: Die Kommunalwahlen Ende Oktober haben die Machtverhältnisse in Kolumbien ordentlich durcheinander gewirbelt.
Bewegung | El Salvador | Nummer 514 - April 2017 | Politik | Umwelt & Klima

SIEG ÜBER BERGBAUINDUSTRIE IN EL SALVADOR

Das Parlament verabschiedet ein gesetzliches Bergbauverbot

Es ist eine Parlamentsentscheidung mit Seltenheitswert: Sie stellt Umwelt- und Menschenrechte vor Profite. Das Parlament von El Salvador hat das Schürfen nach Metallen jeglicher Art verboten – im gesamten Land. Die Zustimmung ist groß, aber es gibt auch Kritik.

