Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Kultur | Musik | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026

ALLE KONZERTE WERDEN POLITISCH

Ein einzigartig gemeinschaftlicher Abend mit der argentinischen Rockmusikerin Barbi Recanati

Barbi Recanati ist Teil des Soundtracks feministischer Bewegungen in Argentinien. Auf ihrem Konzert in Berlin lässt sich nachspüren, warum, wie diese Chronik mitempfinden lässt.

Jara Frey-Schaaber
Foto: Jara Frey-Schaaber Zwischen Soundcheck und Konzertbeginn huscht Barbi Recanati an diesem So

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