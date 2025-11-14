Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025 | Peru

Alte Wunden, junge Wut

Die neue Protestgeneration stellt sich gegen die autoritäre Vereinnahmung der peruanischen Politik

Im Zuge der anhaltenden Gewalt und öffentlichen Unsicherheit in Peru, dem Widerstand gegen ein neues Rentengesetz und als Antwort auf ein Attentat auf eine der beliebtesten Cumbia-Bands des Landes, Agua Marina, haben sich massive Proteste mobilisiert. Vor allem aber sind die Proteste ein Ausdruck der Ablehnung der peruanischen Regierung, des Kongresses und der Verabschiedung von Gesetzen, die organisierte Kriminalität begünstigen und den Kampf gegen Korruption erschweren. Neu ist, dass die Proteste vor allem von der sogenannten Generation Z, der 18- bis 30-Jährigen, getragen werden und sich diese explizit so benennen. Die folgende Analyse offenbart einen genaueren Blick auf die jüngsten Entwicklungen und die tiefe Krise, die Peru derzeit erschüttert.

Theresa Utzig & Valeria Lotz Choque

