Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Costa Rica | Nummer 621 - März 2026

Am Scheideweg der populistisch-autoritären Welle

Costa Rica nach den Präsidentschafts- und Parlamentswahlen

Am 1. Februar 2026 fanden in Costa Rica Präsidentschafts- und Parlamentswahlen statt. In den Wochen zuvor deuteten Meinungsumfragen darauf hin, dass die Regierungspartei die Wahlen gewinnen würde – und zwar deutlich. Die einzige offene Frage betraf die Zusammensetzung der zukünftigen Parlamentsfraktion, die die politische Bewegung der Regierungspartei vertreten würde. Die Wahlergebnisse bestätigten schließlich die Vermutungen: Laura Fernández Delgado wurde mit mehr als 45 Prozent der gültigen Stimmen zur neuen Präsidentin gewählt. Die 39-jährige Politikwissen­schaftlerin ist politische Nachfolgerin des costa-ricanischen chavismo, eines namentlich verzerrten Vergleichs des bisherigen Präsidenten Chaves mit der in Venezuela von Hugo Chávez initiierten Volksbewegung. Ihre neue Partei Pueblo Soberano (dt.: Souverändes Volk) konnte sich eine starke Mehrheit für die kommende Legislaturperiode 2026-2030 sichern. Die LN berichten über die Hintergründe.

Von Roberto Cruz Romero
Die Situation in Costa Rica ist nach wie vor politisch und sozial angespannt: Zum dritten Mal in Fol

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