Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Bolivien | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Arce und Morales verweigern den Dialog

Innerlinker Machtkampf vor den Präsidentschaftswahlen

Ein knappes Jahr vor den Präsidentschaftswahlen geht der Machtkampf zwischen Präsident Luis Arce und Ex-Staatschef Evo Morales ungebremst weiter. Die Politiker streiten um die Vorherrschaft in der Regierungspartei Bewegung zum Sozialismus (Movimiento al Socialismo, MAS) und die Kandidatur bei der Wahl im August 2025. Arce kündigte ein Referendum über den Verfassungsartikel zur Wiederwahl von Präsident*innen an – die Bevölkerung würde damit gleich­zeitig über die Möglichkeit einer Kandidatur von Morales abstimmen. Morales mobilisierte daraufhin seine Anhänger*innen zu Protesten. Die folgende Analyse gibt eine Einschätzung über die komplexe Lage vorort.

Von Steffen Heinzelmann, La Paz

Lies den gesamten Text in unserem aktuellen Heft!

Ähnliche Themen

Bolivien | Nummer 547 - Januar 2020 | Wirtschaft

EVOS UNVOLLENDETER SCHACHZUG

Wie das Lithiumprojekt zum Stolperstein für die Regierung Morales wurde

Es sollte der ganz große Deal für beide Seiten werden. Vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr verkündeten deutsche und bolivianische Politiker*innen und Unternehmen gemeinsam den Vertrag zur Lithiumförderung im Salar de Uyuni. Selbst der damalige Staatschef Evo Morales war dafür nach Berlin gekommen. Derselbe ließ das Projekt sechs Tage vor seiner Absetzung platzen.
Bolivien | Nummer 545 - November 2019 | Politik

WIRTSCHAFT GUT, EVO GUT

Boliviens Präsident will mit Wachstum bei den Wähler*innen punkten

Evo Morales amtiert seit 2006 und will sich bei den Wahlen am 20. Oktober ein neues Mandat der Wähler*innen holen, um bis 2025 weiter Boliviens Präsident zu sein. 2018 hatte das Verfassungsgericht den Weg dafür frei gemacht , denn eigentlich sind laut der Verfassung von 2009 nur zwei aufeinanderfolgende Amtszeiten erlaubt. …
Bolivien | Nummer 536 - Februar 2019 | Politik

FÜR ODER GEGEN EVO MORALES

Mit den Vorwahlen geht der Lagerkampf in Bolivien los

Evo Morales möchte zum vierten Mal Präsident Boliviens werden. Angesichts der Vorwahlen Ende Januar bringen sich Opposition und Befürworter*innen in Stellung.

Newsletter abonnieren