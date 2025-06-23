Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

Aufbau einer Wirtschaftsweise von unten

In allen Landesregionen Brasiliens werden Vertreter*innen solidarischer Ökonomie ausgebildet

Vom 14. bis 17. August findet dieses Jahr die vierte Conferência Nacional de Economia Popular e Solidária (CONEAS) Konferenz in Brasilia statt. Es werden über 1500 Delegierte aus ganz Brasilien erwartet. Sie steht unter dem Motto „Solidarische Ökonomie als staatliche Politik: Aufbau demokratischer Territorien durch Zusammenarbeit und Kooperation“. In dieser Einführung beleuchten die LN ihren Ursprung, ihre Ideen und den Weg der Solidarischen Ökonomie in staatliche Politik.

Clarita Müller-Plantenberg

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Brasilien | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Eine wiederholte Geschichte?

Der Transfer veralteter Technologien zwischen Deutschland und Brasilien nützt vor allem Volkswagen

Im Juni 2023 kündigte Volkswagen ein Sparprogramm von etwas mehr als 10 Milliarden Euro an. Der Übergang zur Elektromobilität hat das deutsche Unternehmen schwer getroffen, das nun von Konkurrenten wie Tesla oder dem chinesischen Konzern BYD abgehängt wird. …
Brasilien | Nummer 486 - Dezember 2014

Auf der Suche nach einem neuen utopischen Horizont

Brasiliens alte und neue Präsidentin Dilma Rousseff steht vor der Herausforderung, mit den sozialen Bewegungen in den Dialog zu kommen

Schon lange war eine Wahl in Brasilien nicht mehr so polarisiert wie in diesem Jahr. Im zweiten Wahlgang der Präsidentschaftswahlen am 26. Oktober konnte PT-Kandidatin Dilma Rousseff ihr Amt vor Aécio Neves von der PSDB knapp verteidigen. …
Brasilien | Nummer 521 - November 2017 | Politik

HÜGEL IM KREUZFEUER

Die Gewalteskalation in der Favela Rocinha spiegelt die Zustände in Rio de Janeiro wider

Rio de Janeiro versinkt im Chaos. Die rasante Zunahme der Gewalt lässt Erinnerungen an die blutigen neunziger Jahre hochkommen. Nach kriegsähnlichen Auseinandersetzungen stürmte das Militär Ende September Rocinha, die größte Favela Brasiliens. Die Konflikte zeugen von einer schweren Sicherheitskrise der Stadt. …

Newsletter abonnieren