Aufbau einer Wirtschaftsweise von unten

In allen Landesregionen Brasiliens werden Vertreter*innen solidarischer Ökonomie ausgebildet

Vom 14. bis 17. August findet dieses Jahr die vierte Conferência Nacional de Economia Popular e Solidária (CONEAS) Konferenz in Brasilia statt. Es werden über 1500 Delegierte aus ganz Brasilien erwartet. Sie steht unter dem Motto „Solidarische Ökonomie als staatliche Politik: Aufbau demokratischer Territorien durch Zusammenarbeit und Kooperation“. In dieser Einführung beleuchten die LN ihren Ursprung, ihre Ideen und den Weg der Solidarischen Ökonomie in staatliche Politik.