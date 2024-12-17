Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

Aufschrei gegen das Schweigen

Das Schweigen meines Vaters erzählt von Verzweiflung und Hoffnung in der Familiengeschichte der Rosencofs

Aurelia Tens

Jetzt Abo abschließen und weiterlesen!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

„Wir müssen den Kampf vereinen“

Gewerkschaftliche Organisation im Bananensektor

Der Bananensektor ist einer der Bereiche der Lebensmittelproduktion, in dem Arbeitende am stärksten ausgebeutet werden. Schlechte Arbeits-, Sozial- und Gesundheitsbedingungen prägen den Alltag vieler Arbeitenden. …
Literatur | Nummer 397/398 - Juli/August 2007

Alamor Drei Tage

Christoph Kellers neuester Roman lädt ein zu einem kaleidoskopartigen Streifzug durch Peru

Buchrezension: Christoph Keller: Alamor Drei Tage. Limmat Verlag, Zürich 2007, 23,90 Euro.
Literatur | Nummer 499 - Januar 2016

Gegen die Zeit

Sascha Reh liefert mit seinem neuesten Roman eine wichtige Erinnerung an das Chile Salavdor Allendes

Newsletter abonnieren