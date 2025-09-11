Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kollektive | Mexiko | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

AUS DER EINSAMKEIT IN DIE BEGEGNUNG

Künstler*innenkollektiv belebt einen verlassenen Ort in Mexiko wieder

In Atlixco im mexikanischen Bundesstaat Puebla verwandelt ein Künstler*innenkollektiv ein ehemaliges Anwesen mit kolonialer Vergangenheit in ein unabhängiges Kulturzentrum. Diese Reportage erzählt die Geschichte von La Sol, einem Ort des Widerstands, der Gemeinschaft und der gelebten Utopien.

Von Finnja Willner, Atlixco

Um den kompletten Artikel zu lesen, abonniere jetzt LN!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Newsletter abonnieren