„Authentischer Kampf“ nur anderswo

Luis Cortés studierte am Lateinamerika-Institut_der Freien Universität (FU) in Berlin und ist seit Oktober 2023 in der palästinasolidarischen Bewegung aktiv. In seinem Kommentar prangert er die deutsche Doppelmoral an, die tragische Folgen haben kann – beispielsweise rechtliche Auswirkungen auf migrantische Studierende, die sich politisch engagieren.