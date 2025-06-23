Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Berlin en Salsa

Ini-Kolumne

Von Die Redaktion

Hola!

Nachruf | Nummer 474 - Dezember 2013

„Freiheit ist das Wichtigste in meinem Leben!“

Die Gründerin der brasilianischen Prostituiertenbewegung, Gabriela Leite, verstarb im Oktober in Rio de Janeiro

Am 10. Oktober 2013 verstarb Gabriela Leite, die Gründerin der brasilianischen Prostituiertenbewegung, im Alter von 62 Jahren. Ihr Anliegen war, dass Prostituierte für sich sprechen und als Protagonist_innen ihrer Angelegenheiten in Gesellschaft und Politik wahrgenommen werden.
Nummer 531/532 - September/Oktober 2018 | Venezuela | Wirtschaft

MADUROS RISIKOSPIEL

Mit umfangreichen Reformen will die venezolanische Regierung die Wirtschaft stabilisieren

Mit einer breit angelegten Reformoffensive will Venezuelas Regierung der Wirtschaftskrise Herr werden. Und im Rahmen des Programms „Rückkehr ins Heimatland“ unterstützt sie ausgewanderte Bürger*innen neuerdings dabei, den umgekehrten Weg anzutreten.
Kunst | Nummer 414 - Dezember 2008

Irrationale Kunst von rationalen KünstlerInnen

Eine Ausstellung im Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin

Welche Prozesse und Ideen treiben Künstler dazu, Bedeutung zu konstruieren?“ Diese Frage steht zu Beginn der Anfang November eröffneten Ausstellung. Sieben KünstlerInnen, darunter vier aus Lateinamerika, untersuchen in ihren Exponaten die Grenzbereiche zwischen Religion und Gesellschaft, Natur und Kultur, „normal“ und pathologisch, Realität und Fiktion.

