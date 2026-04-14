Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 622 - April 2026

Bis nach Galápagos

Neues Bergbaugesetz ignoriert die Interessen der Indigenen und  ländlichen Gemeinschaften

Ende Februar hat das ecuadorianische Parlament mit knapper Mehrheit ein umstrittenes Bergbaugesetz verabschiedet: 77 Abgeordnete stimten für den Entwurf der rechten Regierung von Daniel Noboa, 70 dagegen. Das sogenannte organische Gesetz (Kategorie für grundlegende Gesetze im ecuadorianischen Recht) soll die strategischen Sektoren Bergbau und Energie stärken. Es war an der Universität ECOTEC in der Provinz Guayas verfasst und unterzeichnet worden – fernab der Indigenen und ländlichen Gemeinschaften, die am unmittelbarsten vom Bergbau betroffen sind. Doch die Distanz ist nicht nur geografisch: In der Art und Weise, wie Entscheidungen über das extraktivistische Entwicklungsmodell in Ecuador getroffen werden, tut sich eine politische und soziale Kluft auf. Das Gesetz ist Teil einer umfassenden Strategie der Regierung, um die Wirtschaft anzukurbeln und ausländische Investitionen anzuziehen. Dieser Bericht zeigt anhand des neuen Gesetzes, wie die Spannungen zwischen nationalen wirtschaftlichen Interessen und den Rechten lokaler Gemeinschaften und Ökosysteme immer deutlicher zutage treten.

Von Mishelle Calle Sánchez & Übersetzung: Amelie Philipsenburg
Illustration: Daniel Peña (El Lazlo) Die Reform lässt Umweltkontrollen für Bergbau und Energie

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

„Wir verteidigen die Verfassung“

Interview mit Leonidas Iza, Präsidentschaftskandidat der vergangenen Wahlen und Präsident der CONAIE

Leonidas Iza erreichte bei den Vorwahlen im Februar das dritthöchste Ergebnis als Kandidat der Indigenen Partei Pachakutik. Im Interview mit LN analysiert er die Präsident­schafts­wahlen und das politische Panorama nach dem Wahlsieg des neoliberalen Projekts von Daniel Noboa – von der Gefahr einer neuen Verfassung bis zur globalen Bedeutung kollektiver Kämpfe.
Ecuador | Indigene | Nummer 512 - Februar 2017 | Umwelt & Klima

OFFENER BRIEF DER SHUAR

Ecuadors Indígenas wenden sich an die Öffentlichkeit

Seit Ecuador Schürfrechte für Kupferminen an chinesische Firmen vergeben hat, wehren sich die Shuar gegen Landraub und Umweltverschmutzung. In Nankints in der Provinz Morona Santiago kam es im November 2016 zur Wiederaneignung ihres Territoriums. …
Ecuador | Nummer 420 - Juni 2009

Historischer Sieg mit bitterem Beigeschmack

Rafael Correa gewinnt die Präsidentschaftswahlen im ersten Wahlgang, doch die Opposition legt zu

Die ecuadorianische Bevölkerung hat Rafael Correa bereits im ersten Wahlgang erneut zum Präsidenten gewählt. Doch die Opposition konnte ebenfalls an Stimmen gewinnen und erzielte einige Erfolge bei den Lokal- und Provinzwahlen. Der Ex-Präsident Lucio Gutiérrez konnte sogar aufgrund der harschen Kritik Correas an der Indigenen-Bewegung Stimmen bei GegnerInnen des Neoliberalismus holen. …

Newsletter abonnieren