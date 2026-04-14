Bis nach Galápagos

Ende Februar hat das ecuadorianische Parlament mit knapper Mehrheit ein umstrittenes Bergbaugesetz verabschiedet: 77 Abgeordnete stimten für den Entwurf der rechten Regierung von Daniel Noboa, 70 dagegen. Das sogenannte organische Gesetz (Kategorie für grundlegende Gesetze im ecuadorianischen Recht) soll die strategischen Sektoren Bergbau und Energie stärken. Es war an der Universität ECOTEC in der Provinz Guayas verfasst und unterzeichnet worden – fernab der Indigenen und ländlichen Gemeinschaften, die am unmittelbarsten vom Bergbau betroffen sind. Doch die Distanz ist nicht nur geografisch: In der Art und Weise, wie Entscheidungen über das extraktivistische Entwicklungsmodell in Ecuador getroffen werden, tut sich eine politische und soziale Kluft auf. Das Gesetz ist Teil einer umfassenden Strategie der Regierung, um die Wirtschaft anzukurbeln und ausländische Investitionen anzuziehen. Dieser Bericht zeigt anhand des neuen Gesetzes, wie die Spannungen zwischen nationalen wirtschaftlichen Interessen und den Rechten lokaler Gemeinschaften und Ökosysteme immer deutlicher zutage treten.