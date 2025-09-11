Bolivien rückt nach rechts

Zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte Boliviens entscheidet die Bevölkerung am 19. Oktober in einer Stichwahl über die Präsidentschaft. Bei der Wahl am 17. August erreichte keiner der acht Kandidaten die absolute Mehrheit, keine einzige Frau hatte kandidiert. Überraschend erhielt Rodrigo Paz von der Christdemokratischen Partei (PDC) mit 32,1 Prozent die meisten Stimmen. Er tritt nun gegen Jorge „Tuto“ Quiroga von der rechten Freien Allianz (AL) an, für den 26,7 Prozent stimmten. Gleichzeitig endete die politische Vorherrschaft der Bewegung zum Sozialismus (MAS), die zwei Jahrzehnte fast ununterbrochen an der Regierung war. Ihr Kandidat Eduardo Del Castillo kam nur auf 3,2 Prozent, im Senat ist die MAS nicht mehr vertreten und im Abgeordnetenhaus verfügt sie nur noch über zwei Sitze.