Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

Bücher wie Chop-Suey to go

Einführung in das alternative Verlagswesen Lateinamerikas

Wenn wir an das Wort „Buch” denken, kommt ein relativ klares Bild in den Sinn: In der Regel eine Ansammlung gefalteter Seiten, gebunden durch einen Einband mit starrem oder halbstarrem Buchrücken, auf dem der Titel des Werkes und andere Informationen erscheinen. Doch dieses Bild ist nicht das einzige und unbestreit-bare Synonym für das Wort „Buch“. Schon an-tike Bücher wurden auch auf Wachstafeln oder Papyrusrollen geschrieben und in Lateinamerika gibt es bis heute eine große Diversität an un-terschiedlichen Bindetechniken. Das ausschnitthaft auf den Folgeseiten gezeigte Werk Patio 6 ist ein Beispiel dafür. Daniel Sarmiento gibt einen Einblick in die Tradition des alternativen Verlagswesens auf dem Kontinent und erläutert, warum es eine breitere Definition des Worts „Buch“ braucht. 

Daniel Sarmiento (Übersetzung: Kori Mamani Hoppe)

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Gutes Leben für alle

Pluriversum liefert eine transkulturelle Sammlung konkreter Konzepte, Weltanschauungen und Praktiken aus aller Welt

Literatur | Nummer 533 - November 2018

VERERBTE GEWALT

Die Gestalt der Ruinen von Juan Gabriel Vásquez wandert zwischen Autobiographie und Fiktion

Chile | Literatur | Nummer 529/530 - Juli/August 2018 | Peru

DIE INSZENIERUNG VON GEWALT

In ihrem Buch Politische Gewalt ausstellen untersucht Fabiola Arellano Cruz Erinnerungsmuseen in Chile und Peru

Der Titel könnte kaum treffender gewählt sein. Der Wunsch danach, gewalttätige Vergangenheiten einem Musealisierungsprozess zu unterziehen, um, im besten Fall, eine Gesellschaft damit zu befrieden, ist nicht nur ein in Lateinamerika zunehmend zu beobachtendes Phänomen. …

Newsletter abonnieren