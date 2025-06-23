Bücher wie Chop-Suey to go

Wenn wir an das Wort „Buch” denken, kommt ein relativ klares Bild in den Sinn: In der Regel eine Ansammlung gefalteter Seiten, gebunden durch einen Einband mit starrem oder halbstarrem Buchrücken, auf dem der Titel des Werkes und andere Informationen erscheinen. Doch dieses Bild ist nicht das einzige und unbestreit-bare Synonym für das Wort „Buch“. Schon an-tike Bücher wurden auch auf Wachstafeln oder Papyrusrollen geschrieben und in Lateinamerika gibt es bis heute eine große Diversität an un-terschiedlichen Bindetechniken. Das ausschnitthaft auf den Folgeseiten gezeigte Werk Patio 6 ist ein Beispiel dafür. Daniel Sarmiento gibt einen Einblick in die Tradition des alternativen Verlagswesens auf dem Kontinent und erläutert, warum es eine breitere Definition des Worts „Buch“ braucht.