Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Brasilien | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

Chemischer Kolonialismus

Globale Interessen fördern den folgenreichen Einsatz von Pestiziden

In Brasilien werden Pestizide eingesetzt, die in der Europäischen Union längst verboten sind – und oft in weit höheren Mengen. Während Rückstände dieser Mittel auch in Europas Lebensmittelketten gelangen, kämpfen Indigene Gemeinschaften und Umweltaktivist*innen vor Ort gegen die negativen Folgen der industriellen Landwirtschaft.

Von Vinícius Vigo

