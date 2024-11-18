Chemischer Kolonialismus

In Brasilien werden Pestizide eingesetzt, die in der Europäischen Union längst verboten sind – und oft in weit höheren Mengen. Während Rückstände dieser Mittel auch in Europas Lebensmittelketten gelangen, kämpfen Indigene Gemeinschaften und Umweltaktivist*innen vor Ort gegen die negativen Folgen der industriellen Landwirtschaft.