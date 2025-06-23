Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

China führt 2 zu 1

Auch als Alternative zu den USA setzen Teile Lateinamerikas vermehrt auf enge Beziehungen zur Volksrepublik

Im Mai fand zum vierten Mal das China-CELAC-Forum in Peking statt. In dieser Analyse beleuchtet LN, wie Lateinamerika und China angesichts des verschärften Machtkampfs zwischen Washington und Peking ihre Beziehungen weiter vertiefen. Bereits 2023 überschritt das Handelsvolumen zwischen China und den 33 CELAC-Staaten die Marke von 500 Milliarden US-Dollar – auch eine Folge der von der Trump-Administration neu belebten Monroe-Doktrin.

Frederic Schnatterer

