Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Chronik einer angekündigten Kontinuität

100 Tage der ersten Präsidentin Mexikos bringen wenig Neues

Mexikos erste Präsidentin Claudia Sheinbaum führt die Politik ihres beliebten Vorgängers und Ziehvaters Andrés Manuel López Obrador in vielerlei Hinsicht fort. Doch nicht nur in Bezug auf ihren Parteikollegen, auch mit Blick auf die abgelöste Partei der Institutionellen Revolution (PRI) weisen sowohl ihre Symbolik als auch die durchgesetzten Gesetze einige Ähnlichkeit mit AMLOs Politik auf. Eine kritische Bestandsaufnahme.

Von Vania Pigeonutt (Übersetzung: Johanna Fuchs)

