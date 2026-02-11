Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Español | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026 | Venezuela

Creer que lo peor ya pasó

Un comentario feminista y afro-indígena sobre la intervención de EE.UU.

Era la 1:30 de la madrugada del 3 de enero cuando el aire se rajó. Yo no podía dormir; el cuerpo me avisaba algo, una vibración en la sangre que mis ancestras conocen bien cuando se avecina el daño. Escuché ese sonido rítmico, seco, el tu-tu-tu-tu de los helicópteros volando tan bajo que las ventanas vibraban como si tuvieran miedo. Lo primero que dije, con un nudo en la garganta, fue: “No puede ser, es en serio, lo hizo”. Desperté a mi compañero de un sacudón mientras el estruendo de las explosiones y los destellos en el cielo de Caracas nos gritaban que la vida había cambiado para siempre.

Von Cacica Honta, Caracas
Cacica Honta Resistiendo desde la comunidad (Foto: Victor Morles)

