Crescendo der Enttäuschung

Kolumbien steckt in multiplen Krisen

Vierzehn Monate vor den Präsidentschaftswahlen in Kolumbien im Mai 2026 ist die Stimmung angespannt. Der Krieg in Catatumbo (Norte de Santander), einer Grenzregion zu Venezuela, die Aussetzung der Hilfsgelder der Entwicklungsagentur USAID, und die politische Krise im Kabinett von Präsident Gustavo Petro zeichnen ein düsteres Bild. Diese komplexen Ereignisse fanden alle in den ersten 45 Tagen des Jahres 2025 statt. Sie hatten sich aber schon vorher a­uf verschiedene Weise angekündigt.