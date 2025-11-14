Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Literatur | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Das Barrio liest

Im Zeichen der Literatur und Poesie stand das Literaturfestival „Barrio“, das zum zweiten Mal in Folge diesen Oktober in Berlin stattgefunden hat. Es ist aus der Mot­iva­tion heraus entstanden, den vielen jungen migran­tischen, spanischspra­chigen Menschen, die Interesse an Literatur haben, eine Plattform zu bieten. Timo Berger hatte das Festival nach der „Latinale“, die 2023 zum letzten Mal stattfand, ins Leben gerufen. Dieses Jahr hat er das „Barrio“ gemeinsam mit Daniel Sarmiento und Douglas Pompeu organisiert.

Annabelle Köchling, Jara Frey-Schaaber, Lea Rux

