Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 611 – Mai 2025 | Religion

Das Erbe von Papst Franziskus

Zwischen Tradition und Fortschritt

Am Ostermontag um 7:35 Uhr läuteten die Glocken in Rom. Ihr Klang kündigten das Ende der Osterzeit an – und das Ende einer Ära: Papst Franziskus war im Alter von 88 Jahren verstorben. Als erster Papst aus Lateinamerika, als erster Jesuit auf dem Stuhl Petri und als Stimme des globalen Südens hat er Geschichte geschrieben. Welches Erbe hinterlässt der Papst, der frischen Wind in die katholische Kirche bringen wollte? LN portraitiert sein Wirken.

Von Aurelia Tens

