Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

ABYA YALA | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025 | USA

Das Feld „Gefängnis“ bringt Millionen

Migrant*innen als Spielfiguren im US-Monopoly der Gefängnisindustrie

„Geh ins Gefängnis, ziehe nicht über Los – ein Unternehmen kassiert“. So ließe sich die Logik des mittlerweile etablierten Inhaftierungsmarkts in den USA zusammenfassen. Nach der Verabschiedung von Donald Trumps sogenanntem big, beautiful bill (dt.: großes, schönes Gesetz, sic!) werfen US-Medien ein Schlaglicht auf die Profiteure dieser sozialen Katastrophe: die Gefängnisunternehmen. LN analysiert die Auswüchse kapitalistischer Gewinnmaximierung am Beispiel der Masseninhaftierung und Ausbeutung lateinamerikanischer Migrant*innen in den USA.

Von Margot Ravereau

