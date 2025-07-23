Das Feld „Gefängnis“ bringt Millionen

„Geh ins Gefängnis, ziehe nicht über Los – ein Unternehmen kassiert“. So ließe sich die Logik des mittlerweile etablierten Inhaftierungsmarkts in den USA zusammenfassen. Nach der Verabschiedung von Donald Trumps sogenanntem big, beautiful bill (dt.: großes, schönes Gesetz, sic!) werfen US-Medien ein Schlaglicht auf die Profiteure dieser sozialen Katastrophe: die Gefängnisunternehmen. LN analysiert die Auswüchse kapitalistischer Gewinnmaximierung am Beispiel der Masseninhaftierung und Ausbeutung lateinamerikanischer Migrant*innen in den USA.