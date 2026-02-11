Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Kolumbien | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026

„Das ist ein Problem der ganzen Welt”

Interview mit Soraida Chindoy über den Widerstand gegen den Kupferbergbau im Departament Putumayo im Süden Kolumbiens

Ein kanadischer Bergbaukonzern will in der sensiblen Amazonasregion Kolumbiens eine riesige Kupfermine eröffnen. Die Indigene Aktivistin Soraida Chindoy will das verhindern. Im Interview mit den LN spricht sie über den Widerstand gegen das Projekt, die fragwürdigen Methoden der Firma, um die Bevölkerung auf ihre Seite zu ziehen und darüber, was es braucht, um die Mine aufzuhalten. 

Interview: Katherine R. Garcia & Fabian Grieger

