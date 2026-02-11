„Das ist ein Problem der ganzen Welt”

Ein kanadischer Bergbaukonzern will in der sensiblen Amazonasregion Kolumbiens eine riesige Kupfermine eröffnen. Die Indigene Aktivistin Soraida Chindoy will das verhindern. Im Interview mit den LN spricht sie über den Widerstand gegen das Projekt, die fragwürdigen Methoden der Firma, um die Bevölkerung auf ihre Seite zu ziehen und darüber, was es braucht, um die Mine aufzuhalten.