Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nicaragua | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Das politische Testament

Zum 100. Geburtstag von Ernesto Cardenal

Am 20. Januar wäre der große nicaraguanische Dichter, Priester und Revolutionär Ernesto Cardenal 100 Jahre alt geworden. Während der sandinistischen Revolution war er zwischen 1979 und 1987 Kulturminister, später wurde er zu einem der schärfsten und kompromisslosesten Kritiker von Diktator Daniel Ortega. Die LN dokumentieren hier sein politisches Vermächtnis (1990) im Wortlaut.

Von Ernesto Cardenal (Übersetzung: Lutz Kliche)

