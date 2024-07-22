Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Das Recht auf Leben

Die Mulheres do Salgueiro fördern die Emanzipation der Frauen in den Favelas von Rio de Janeiro

Die Geschichte des Kollektivs Mulheres do Salgueiro begann vor 20 Jahren in der Ge-meinde São Gonçalo im Osten von Rio de Janeiro. Sein Sitz wurde 2006 eröffnet und befindet sich im Zentrum des als Salgueiro-Komplex bezeichneten Teils der Stadt, der aus sieben Favelas besteht. Im Mai dieses Jahres war Janete Nazareth Guilherme, Pädagogin, Aktivistin und eine der Leiterinnen des Projekts, für eine Vortragsreihe in Deutschland. Im Gespräch mit den Lateinamerika Nachrichten erklärt Janete, wie die Arbeit des Kollektivs in einer der gewalttätigsten Regionen des Landes funktioniert.

Interview: Luciana Haussen (Übersetzung: Laura Müller)

