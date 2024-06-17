Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

El Salvador | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

Das Recht zu trauern

Urteil gegen den salvadorianischen Staat wegen gewaltsamen Verschwindenlassens vor über 40 Jahren

Im Mai 2024 wurde der salvadorianische Staat für das gewaltsame Verschwindenlassen von Patricia Cuéllar, Mauricio Cuéllar und Julia Orbelina Pérez im Jahr 1982 verurteilt. Die Familie der Autorin dieses Textes kämpft seit vier Jahrzehnten für Gerechtigkeit.

Von Lya Cuéllar

Lies den ganzen Text in der aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

El Salvador | Nummer 463 - Januar 2013

„Die Straffreiheit war grenzenlos in El Salvador“

Gespräch mit den Menschenrechtsanwält_innen David Morales und Zaira Navas über Straffreiheit früher und heute in El Salvador

In El Salvador werden Menschenrechtsverletzungen bis heute kaum geahndet. Auch die Bilanz der Regierung unter Mauricio Funes und der linken Befreiungsfront Farabundo Martí (FMLN) ist diesbezüglich durchwachsen. Die LN sprachen mit David Morales und Zaira Navas über die Gründe dafür, über die Militarisierung der öffentlichen Sicherheit und Verhandlungen mit Jugendbanden.
El Salvador | Nummer 586 - April 2023

Für Beatriz und für alle

Mit dem “Fall Beatriz” geht der Kampf für das Recht auf therapeutische Schwangerschaftsabbrüche vor den Interamerikanischen Gerichtshof

Vor fast zehn Jahren verweigerte der salvadorianische Staat einer Frau einen Schwangerschaftsabbruch. Nun musste der Staat am 22. und 23. März vor dem Interamerikanischen Gerichtshof für Menschenrechte (Corte IDH) Rechenschaft über die Entscheidung ablegen. Die Hausangestellte Beatriz hatte 2013 um den Abbruch der Risikoschwangerschaft gebeten, um ihr eigenes Leben zu schützen. …
Bewegung | El Salvador | Nummer 514 - April 2017 | Politik | Umwelt & Klima

SIEG ÜBER BERGBAUINDUSTRIE IN EL SALVADOR

Das Parlament verabschiedet ein gesetzliches Bergbauverbot

Es ist eine Parlamentsentscheidung mit Seltenheitswert: Sie stellt Umwelt- und Menschenrechte vor Profite. Das Parlament von El Salvador hat das Schürfen nach Metallen jeglicher Art verboten – im gesamten Land. Die Zustimmung ist groß, aber es gibt auch Kritik.

Newsletter abonnieren