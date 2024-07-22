Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nicaragua | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

„Das Regime hat sein Machtmonopol weit konsolidiert“

Interview zur aktuellen Menschenrechtslage in Nicaragua

Nur wenigen Nicaraguaner*innen wird in Deutsch­land Asyl bewilligt, obwohl sich die Menschenrechtslage immer weiter verschlech­tert. Jan-Michael Simon ist Vorsitzender der UN-Expertengruppe zur Untersuchung von Men­schen­rechtsverletzungen in Nicaragua, die ermi­ttelt und regelmäßig berichtet.

Interview: Knut Henkel

