Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Costa Rica | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

„Del Monte verletzt die Rechte der Bribri“

Die Folgen des Ananas-Booms für Indigene Territorien in Costa Rica

Lesner Figueroa Lázaro ist Sprecher des Consejo Ditsö Iríria Ajkönuk Wakpa (CODIAW), dem Selbstverwaltungsrat der Indigenen Bribri im Territorium Salitre im Süden Costa Ricas. Im LN-Interview berichtet er darüber, wie Land und Traditionen der Bribri durch die Ausweitung von Ananasplantagen bedroht sind. Hierbei kritisiert Figueroa bei einem Besuch in Berlin auch die Rolle der deutschen Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Von Interview: Andrea Lammers

