Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Haiti | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Demokratie in Wartestellung

Haiti leidet weiter unter Bandengewalt, Korruption und der erneut verschobenen Wahl

Zehn Jahre nach der letzten demokratischen Abstimmung hat Haiti weiterhin keinen legitimierten Machthaber. Das Land steht unter der Führung des präsidialen Übergangsrat CPT (Conseil Présidentiel de Transition), der von wirtschaftlichen Eliten dominiert wird. Nun wurden erneut die Wahlen in Haiti verschoben, während die Bevölkerung weiter an Unsicherheit, Armut und Hunger leidet. LN analysieren die angespannte Situation im Land. 

Margot Ravereau (Übersetzung: Jara Frey-Schaaber)

