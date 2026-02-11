Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Film | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026

DEN BLICK DURCH DAS KINO DEKOLONISIEREN

In diesem Interview berichtet Valery Rojas, Kuratorin und Gründerin des Festivals, vom Prozess, lateinamerikanisches Kino nach Berlin zu bringen, und davon, was es bedeutet, mit La Sur Real eine dekoloniale Perspektive zu entwickeln.

Ende 2025 fand die vierte Ausgabe von La Sur Real statt, die dem kolumbianischen Langfilm gewidmet war. Vier Tage lang organisierte das Babylon-Kino in Berlin-Mitte neben Filmvor­führungen, eine Kindersektion (La Surrealita), einen Workshop, eine grafische Ausstellung sowie ein Treffen kolumbianischer, lateinamerikanischer und deutscher Filmschaffender.

Das Festival versteht sich als Begegnungsraum zwischen Kulturen, Perspektiven und Generationen, in dem Kunst als Dialog und soziale Transformation wirkt. Ziel ist es, die kulturellen Beziehungen zwischen Kolumbien und Deutschland zu stärken, neue Narrative des zeitgenössischen kolumbianischen Kinos sichtbar zu machen und deren Zirkulation in Europa zu fördern.

Von Interview: Juliana Garzón Beltran &  Gabriela Rojas Bock Übersetzung: Valeria Medina Solana
Valery Rojas Caro (Foto: Privat)

Jetzt Abo sichern und den ganzen Artikel lesen.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Film | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026

„Ich wurde Malvinera“

Interview mit der Regisseurin Gabriela Naso über den argentinischen Film Las voces del silencio

Während des Kriegs um die Malvinas (Falklandinseln) 1982 wurde eine Gruppe Soldaten von ihren Vorgesetzten gefoltert. …
Film | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Von Kampf und Resilienz in den Tropen

Zum 72. Filmfestival San Sebastián

Das Internationale Filmfestival San Sebastián ist für latinoaffine Filmfreund*innen auch dank der eigenen Lateinamerika-Sektion Horizontes Latinos interessant. In diesem Jahr gibt LN einen Einblick in auf dem Festival gezeigte neue Filme aus Lateinamerika. …
Film | Nummer 580/581 - Oktober/November 2022

DIE WELT IN FLAMMEN

Lateinamerika strahlt und gewinnt beim 70. San Sebastián Film Festival

Das Internationale Filmfestival im baskischen San Sebastián feierte in diesem Jahr seinen 70. Geburtstag. Das Festival gehört zu den 15 großen, von der Föderation der Filmproduzent*innen (FIAPF) anerkannten internationalen Wettbewerbsfestivals. Seinem Ruf als Sprungbrett besonders für lateinamerikanischen Filmemacher *innen wurde es auch dieses Jahr gerecht. …

Newsletter abonnieren