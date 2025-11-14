Der Erdölfluch

Weniger als eine Million Menschen leben in Guyana, 80 Prozent des Landes sind von Urwald bedeckt. Dennoch hat sich das kleine südamerikanische Land in eine überraschende Wirtschaftsmacht verwandelt. Die Wahlen am 1. September 2025 spiegelten sowohl den entstandenen Optimismus durch die Hochkonjunktur, aber auch die andauernde ethno-politische Spaltung wider, die den Alltag des karibischen Staats prägt.