Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Guyana | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Der Erdölfluch

Der Erdölfund vor Guyanas Küste stellt den gesellschaftlichen Zusammenhalt auf die Probe

Weniger als eine Million Menschen leben in Guyana, 80 Prozent des Landes sind von Urwald bedeckt. Dennoch hat sich das kleine südamerikanische Land in eine überraschende Wirtschaftsmacht verwandelt. Die Wahlen am 1. September 2025 spiegelten sowohl den entstandenen Optimismus durch die Hochkonjunktur, aber auch die andauernde ethno-politische Spaltung wider, die den Alltag des karibischen Staats prägt. 

Maria Belén Gómez Montego, Georgetown (Übersetzt von Carla Venneri)

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit PDF-Abo.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Guyana | Nummer 557 - November 2020

„POLITTRICKS“ BESTIMMEN DAS SYSTEM

Präsidentschaftswahlen, Ölprofite und Ethnopolitisierung in Guyana

Wegen der jüngsten Erdölfunde galten die Parlamentswahlen 2020 in Guyana als die bedeutendsten Wahlen seit seiner Unabhängigkeit 1966. Am 2. August wurde mit Mohamed Irfaan Ali ein neuer Präsident vereidigt. Seit den Wahlen am 2. März gab es monatelange politische und juristische Auseinandersetzungen zwischen den Parteien der Afro- und Indoguyaner*innen.

Newsletter abonnieren