Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Argentinien | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026

Der faire Preis  für Mate

Eine Reise durch die nordargentinische Provinz Misiones,  das Herz des Mateanbaus

An immer mehr Orten weltweit wird Mate getrunken. Hinter dem traditionellen Heißgetränk aus den Blättern der Matepflanze steht eine ganze Reihe kleiner und mittlerer Produktionsbetriebe, Bäuer*innen und Kooperativen. Doch die haben es mit der aktuellen Regierung Argentiniens unter Präsident Javier Milei und ihrer extremen Liberalisierungspolitik nicht leicht, wie diese Reportage des uruguayischen Fotografen und Journalisten Diego Vila zeigt.

Von Diego Vila, Misiones - Übersetzung und Bearbeitung:  Susanne Brust
Foto: Diego Vila

