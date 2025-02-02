Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Der Fall Malvinas

In der Küstenregion Ecuadors werfen systematische Übergriffe durch das Militär ein düsteres Licht auf Präsident Noboas Sicherheitspolitik

In Ecuador sorgt der Fall von vier verschwundenen Jugendlichen aus Guayaquil für Entsetzen. Nach ihrer Festnahme durch das Militär wurden ihre Leichen Wochen später nahe einer Militärbasis gefunden. Der Vorwurf: erzwungenes Verschwindenlassen. Der Fall rückt das Problem des Machtmissbrauchs durch das Militär ins Licht, das sich bereits seit einem Jahr abzeichnet.

Von Valeria Bajaña

