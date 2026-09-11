Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | USA

Der Feind, den Washington selbst bewaffnet

Waffenschmuggel, Militarisierung und das Feschäft mit der Sicherheit

Während Donald Trump ein neues Militärbündnis gegen die lateinamerikanischen Drogenkartelle ankündigt, stammen deren Waffen größtenteils aus den USA. Dieser Kommentar bettet den Waffenhandel historisch in die Tradition US-amerikanischer Einfluss­nahme, Außen- und Militärpolitik ein und zeigt die Zusammenhänge zwischen Profit der Waffenhersteller und den Mordraten auf dem lateinamerikanischen Kontinent.

Mauricio Nickel & Amelie Philipsenburg
„Viele der Kartelle haben ausgefeilte militärische Operationen entwickelt, die in manchen Fällen

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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