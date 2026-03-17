Der feministische Kampf um das Land

Die Bewegung der Landlosen Arbeiter*innen (MST) ist eine der größten sozialen Bewegungen der Welt. Frauen stellen die Hälfte der Mit­glieder und sind führend in der agrarökologi­schen Produktion sowie in der politischen Dis­kus­­sion der Bewegung. Für sie ist der 8. März ein Tag, an dem sie die Erfolge des Frauen­kampfs feiern und sich daran erinnern, dass noch viele Schritte bis zur vollständigen Befreiung der Frauen fehlen. Ein Erfahrungsbericht.