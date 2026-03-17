Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 621 - März 2026

Der feministische Kampf um das Land

Die Landlosenbewegung auf ihrem Weg zur Befreiung

Die Bewegung der Landlosen Arbeiter*innen (MST) ist eine der größten sozialen Bewegungen der Welt. Frauen stellen die Hälfte der Mit­glieder und sind führend in der agrarökologi­schen Produktion sowie in der politischen Dis­kus­­sion der Bewegung. Für sie ist der 8. März ein Tag, an dem sie die Erfolge des Frauen­kampfs feiern und sich daran erinnern, dass noch viele Schritte bis zur vollständigen Befreiung der Frauen fehlen. Ein Erfahrungsbericht.

Von Karina Tarasiuk, São Paulo
Druck von Martina Delben @martina_delben Im Nordwesten von São Paulo, der größten Metropole La

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