Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Film | Nummer 630 - Dezember 2026

Der Hütter der Erinnerung

Zum Tod des chilenischen Regisseurs Patricio Guzmán

Am 15. September 2026 ist der chilenische Filmemacher Patricio Guzmán im Alter von 85 Jahren von uns gegangen. Als einer der international bedeutendsten politischen Doku–mentarfilmer macht er die Erinnerung zum Leitmotiv seines Schaffens. Ein Nachruf.


Mauricio Tapia
Foto: Casa de América (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) „Ein Land ohne Dokumentarfilm ist wie eine Familie ohn

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Film | Nummer 390 - Dezember 2006

Latino Couch-Kino

Lateinamerikanisches Kino kommt auf DVDs in die deutschenWohnzimmer
Bewegende Filme aus dem letzten Jahrzehnt, mit deutschen Untertiteln und viel Bonusmaterial: das bietet eine neue Reihe, die von der Initiative kinolatino.de gemeinsam mit Flaxfilm veröffentlicht wird.
Chile | Film | Nummer 576 - Juni 2022

BANALISIERUNG DES BÖSEN

Der Animationskurzfilm Bestia porträtiert eine grausame Folterin der Chilenischen Diktatur ohne Bezugnahme auf die Überlebenden

Film | Nummer 394 - April 2007

Spiel des Lebens

In Chile wurde PLAY als bester Film des Jahres 2005 ausgezeichnet.

Newsletter abonnieren