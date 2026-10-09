Der Kampf um die Zukunft Brasiliens

Etwas an den diesjährigen Wahlen in Brasilien ist beunruhigend. Vier Jahre nachdem Jair Bolsonaro besiegt wurde, nach dem Putschversuch vom 8. Januar 2023 und nach vier Jahren einer Regierung Lulas, die sich als demokratische und soziale Wiederherstellung des Landes präsentierte, ging Brasilien am 4. Oktober erneut gespalten in eine Präsidentschaftswahl. Jair Bolsonaro war zwar nicht mehr im Rennen, der Bolsonarismus jedoch schon. Und er ist erschreckend lebendig, wie die Kandidatur seines Sohnes, Flávio Bolsonaro, zeigt. LN analysieren die Hintergründe.