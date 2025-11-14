Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Film | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Der kollektive Gesang der Freiheit

Im Film Belén stellt Regisseurin Dolores Fonzi den Abtreibungsfall dar, der in Argentinien zur „grünen Welle“ geführt hat. Eine Rezension.

Eine junge Frau mit akuten Unterleibsschmerzen kommt in die Notaufnahme eines öffentlichen Krankenhauses im ländlichen Tucumán, Nord­argentinien. Sie wankt kurz darauf blutend aus der Toilette und wird ohnmächtig. Nun geht alles sehr schnell. Als sie im OP-Saal aufwacht, ist sie in Handschellen gefesselt und wird hastig von Polizisten abgeführt. Der aktionsreiche Einstieg lässt uns als Zuschauer*innen nicht mehr los. 

Jone Karres Azurmendi

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit PDF-Abo.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Film | Nummer 418 - April 2009

Bücher aus großer Höhe

Der Dokumentarfilm Yerba Mala berichtet über ein bolivianisches Verlagsprojekt, das die Demokratisierung der Literatur zum Ziel hat

Film | Nummer 416 - Februar 2009

Gewalt und Rache mit Stil

In Sólo quiero caminar kämpfen vier Frauen um Freiheit und Reichtum

Film | Nummer 455 - Mai 2012

Zwischen Großstadtphobien und Liebe mit Hindernissen

Der Film Medianeras zeigt die Widersprüche des Lebens in der Großstadt Buenos Aires

„Medianeras“ – ins Deutsche übersetzt: „Brand(schutz)mauern“ oder auch Seitenwände von Häusern, die sichtbar werden, wenn ein Haus innerhalb einer Straßenzeile fällt. In diesem Film sind konkret die Seitenwände der argentinischen Großstadt Buenos Aires gemeint, aufgrund ihrer Häufigkeit ein Charakteristikum der Stadt. …

Newsletter abonnieren