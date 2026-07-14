Der lange Schatten des 5. April

Mit Keiko Fujimori kommt die peruanische Variante des Neoliberalismus wieder an die Macht

Der lange Trend der Außenseiter als Wahlgewinner in Lateinamerika ist gebrochen: In Peru hat die reaktionäre neoliberale Rechte die Stichwahl um die Präsidentschaft am 7. Juni für sich entschieden. Keiko Fujimori, die zum vierten Mal zur Wahl stand, wird neue Präsidentin des Landes. Diese Analyse blickt aus historischer Perspektive auf die Frage, welche Lehren die von einer existenziellen Krise geplagte peruanische Linke aus den Wahlergebnissen ziehen kann. Und, ob nach Fujimoris Sieg die Mehrheit der Bevölkerung sich tatsächlich hinter dem Fujimorismus vereint.