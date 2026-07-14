Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026 | Peru

Der lange Schatten des 5. April

Mit Keiko Fujimori kommt die peruanische Variante des Neoliberalismus wieder an die Macht

Der lange Trend der Außenseiter als Wahlgewinner in Lateinamerika ist gebrochen: In Peru hat die reaktionäre neoliberale Rechte die Stichwahl um die Präsidentschaft am 7. Juni für sich entschieden. Keiko Fujimori, die zum vierten Mal zur Wahl stand, wird neue Präsidentin des Landes. Diese Analyse blickt aus historischer Perspektive auf die Frage, welche Lehren die von einer existenziellen Krise geplagte peruanische Linke aus den Wahlergebnissen ziehen kann. Und, ob nach Fujimoris Sieg die Mehrheit der Bevölkerung sich tatsächlich hinter dem Fujimorismus vereint.

Von Lorenzo Ricetti Rodriguez (Übersetzung: Katharina Hotes)
Keiko – das geht nicht!“ Demo gegen Perus zukünftige Präsidentin Keiko Fujimori (Foto: FotosDe

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Mexiko | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026

„Jeder kollektive Wandel beginnt mit einem individuellen“

Interview mit der Aktivistin Michelle Arzate über digitalen Aktivismus und Kämpfe gegen Megaprojekte

In der Bucht von Topolobampo in Sinaloa wird eine zerstörerische Ammoniakfabrik mit deutschem Geld und mexikanischer Förderung gebaut. Doch nicht ohne lokalen Widerstand. Heute findet der Kampf der Yorememayo Völker internationale Solidarität in der digitalen Welt, wie aus dem Gespräch der LN mit der Aktivistin Michelle Arzate hervorgeht. …
Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025 | Peru

Ein Fluss wird Rechtssubjekt

Kukama in Loreto erstreiten Rechte für den Marañón, während die Bedrohung durch illegalen Bergbau im Amazonas-Gebiet wächst

Die Anerkennung der Rechte des Flusses Marañón stärkt Indigene Aktivist*innen in ihrem Einsatz für Menschen- und Naturrechte. In einem Kontext, in welchem der Aktivismus gegen extraktivistisches Vordringen oft von Bedrohungen und Gefahr für das eigene Leben geprägt ist, ermutigt dieser rechtliche Erfolg den Widerstands auch in anderen Teilen des Landes. …
Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025 | Peru

Alte Wunden, junge Wut

Die neue Protestgeneration stellt sich gegen die autoritäre Vereinnahmung der peruanischen Politik

Im Zuge der anhaltenden Gewalt und öffentlichen Unsicherheit in Peru, dem Widerstand gegen ein neues Rentengesetz und als Antwort auf ein Attentat auf eine der beliebtesten Cumbia-Bands des Landes, Agua Marina, haben sich massive Proteste mobilisiert. …

Newsletter abonnieren