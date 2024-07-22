Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Deutschland | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Der Schakal

Der NS-Verbrecher Walther Rauff machte in Chile weiter – unter anderem in der Colonia Dignidad

Walther Rauff war im Nationalsozialismus Organisator der Gaswagenmorde während des Zweiten Weltkriegs. Er arbeitete insgesamt vier Jahrzehnte lang für vier Geheimdienste auf drei Kontinenten. Zuletzt in Chile, wo er vor 40 Jahren starb. Neue Recherchen belegen, dass Rauff dort am „Veschwindenlassen“ politischer Gefangener beteiligt war. Mittlerweile hat der Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) seine Rauff-Akten freigegeben. Sie geben Aufschluss über Rauffs Lebensweg, der in diesem Artikel rekonstruiert wird.

Von Dieter Maier

