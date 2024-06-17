Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024 | Panama

Der Sieger stand nicht zur Wahl

Der Ersatzmann eines kriminellen Ex-Präsidenten gewinnt die Wahlen in Panama

Bei den Wahlen am 5. Mai 2024 ging José Raúl Mulino mit 32,2 Prozent der Stimmen als klarer Sieger hervor und wird damit neuer Präsident Panamas. Mulino kam erst spät in den Wahlkampf, er sprang für den ehemaligen Präsidenten Ricardo Martinelli ein, der aufgrund einer Verurteilung zu über 10 Jahren Gefängnis wegen Geldwäsche nicht kandidieren konnte. Das Ergebnis scheint paradox, da Umfragen zeigen, dass gerade das Thema der Korruption große Teile der Bevölkerung Panamas besorgt. Die Wahlen waren durch den intensiven Einsatz sozialer Medien, massive Proteste im Vorfeld und den Erfolg unabhängiger Kandidat*innen im Parlament geprägt. LN analysiert die Lage.

Von Carlos Escudero-Nuñez &  Lyan Leguísamo, Panama-Stadt (Übersetzung: Sarah Schaarschmidt)

Lies den ganzen Text in der aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Allgemein | Nummer 539 - Mai 2019 | Panama | Politik

MACHTWECHSEL OHNE RICHTUNGSWECHSEL

Der Oppositionskandidat Laurentino „Nito” Cortizo gewinnt die Präsidentschaftswahl in Panama

Nach jahrelangen Skandalen ist Panamas Demokratie in der Krise, das Vertrauen der Bürger hat gelitten. Die Kandidaten betonten in einem Wahlkampf ohne inhaltliche Kontroversen daher ihre Unabhängigkeit von der politischen Klasse und ihren Parteien. Nur ein Kandidat stellte das herrschende neoliberale Modell infrage, er bekam jedoch kaum Stimmen.
Nummer 540 - Juni 2019 | Panama | Politik

ZWISCHEN CHINA UND USA

Der kommende Präsident Panamas, Nito Cortizo, gibt sich nach der Wahl als Brückenbauer

Der Gewinner der Wahl in Panama hat innen- und außenpolitisch große Pläne und möchte sein Land zu neuer Stärke führen. Ob ihm dies gelingt, hängt auch davon ab, ob er die Krisensituation im Land erfolgreich managen kann.
Dominikanische Republik | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

Eine Insel, zwei Realitäten

In der Dominikanischen Republik sichert Präsident Abinader seine Wiederwahl mit Abschottungsversprechen gegen Haiti

Die Dominikanische Republik hat am 19. Mai das Weiter-So gewählt: Präsident Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona wird das Land für vier weitere Jahre regieren. Er gewann direkt im ersten Wahlgang. Dabei wurden die Wahlen von der Krise in Haiti überschattet. Doch die Dominikanische Republik baut einen Teil ihrer wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung auf der Armuts­migration aus dem Nachbarland auf.

Newsletter abonnieren