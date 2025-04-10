Derrière les masque, la voix du peuple

De tous les grands temps culturels de l’île, c’est sans doute le plus aimé des Martiniquais.es. Le carnaval constitue une période de fête, de libération, mais aussi un espace de contestation politique inscrit dans une longue tradition. Attirant des milliers de touristes chaque année, il s’agit d’un des seuls carnavals au monde 100% gratuit et participatif. Une analyse historique et politique du carnaval sur l’île, de son origine à aujourd’hui.