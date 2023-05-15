Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Korruption | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023 | Venezuela

Dialog und Dollar

Während der Gespräche zwischen der Venezolanischen Regierung und der Opposition erschüttert ein Korruptionsskandal den Erdölstaat

Seit November vergangenen Jahres liegt der Dialog zwischen Opposition und Regierung in Caracas auf Eis. Kolumbiens Präsident Gustavo Petro startet nun eine neue Initiative. Venezuela selbst geht derweil gegen massive Korruptionsfälle im Erdölsektor vor. Was genau dahinter steckt ist unklar.

Von Tobias Lambert

