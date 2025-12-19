Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | Venezuela

„Die Angst vor Festnahmen gehört zum Alltag“

Interview mit der venezolanischen Investigativ-Journalistin Ronna Rísquez über die verfolgung der opposition

Die Autorin und Journalistin Ronna Rísquez beobachtet seit Jahren, wie sich das autoritäre System in Venezuela zunehmend verhärtet – mit dramatischen Folgen für kritischen Journalismus. Im Interview mit LN erklärt sie, warum die Berichterstattung unter Präsident Nicolás Maduro heute stärker bedroht ist als zu Zeiten von Hugo Chávez, welche Rolle der wachsende Druck der USA spielt und, dass sie trotz alledem Hoffnung auf einen politischen Wandel hat.

Knut Henkel

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit Digital-Abo.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Nummer 599 - Mai 2024 | Venezuela

Diplomat gegen Maduro

Die rechte Opposition in Venezuela einigt sich auf einen gemeinsamen Präsidentschaftskandidaten

Seit Jahren gewinnt die venezolanische Regierung Wahlen gegen eine gespaltene Opposition. Doch nun hat sich das bedeutendste Oppositionsbündnis PUD überraschend auf einen gemeinsamen Kandidaten geeinigt, der ursprüng­lich nur ein Platzhalter war. Für die Präsi­dentschaftswahl im Juli eröffnet sich dadurch ein neues Szenario.
Nummer 403 - Januar 2008 | Venezuela

Historischer Pyrrhussieg

Chávez hält trotz Niederlage beim Referendum an seinem Sozialismus-Projekt fest

Hugo Chávez bastelt unverdrossen weiter am Aufbau des Sozialismus des 21. Jahrhunderts. Die von knapp über 50 Prozent der WählerInnen am 2. Dezember abgelehnte sozialistische Verfassungsreform sei lediglich „vorläufig“ gescheitert. …
Nummer 516 – Juni 2017 | Politik | Venezuela

„DIE REGIERUNG WILL EINE SIMULIERTE DEMOKRATIE“

Interview mit dem kritischen Chavisten Gonzalo Gómez über die Krise in Venezuela

Seit über zwei Monaten halten die Proteste gegen die Regierung von Nicolás Maduro an, eine Lösung ist nicht absehbar. Jenseits der Polarisierung regt sich zunehmend Kritik von links. Die LN sprachen mit Gonzalo Gómez von Marea Socialista über die Fehler der Maduro-Regierung, mögliche Auswege aus der Krise und die Schwierigkeit, eine linke Alternative aufzubauen.

Newsletter abonnieren