Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Chile | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026

Die erblindete Justiz

Sechs Jahre nach der Revolte bleibt eine Aufarbeitung der Menschenrechtsverletzungen weiter aus

Zum Jahreswechsel kehrte der Aufstand von 2019 durch zwei Gerichtsverfahren erneut in Chiles Gegenwart zurück. Zum einen durch einen Freispruch im Verfahren gegen den Polizisten, der für die vollständige Erblin­dung des Demonstranten Gustavo Gatica verant­wortlich ist, und zum anderen durch die Festnahme von Nicolás Piña, einem politischen Gefangenen der Revolte, der sich auf der Flucht befand, und nun eine Haftstrafe von zehn Jahren absitzen muss. Während es Freisprüche für die Unterdrücker von damals gibt, werden Demon­strierende weiter verfolgt. Der folgende Hinter­grundartikel macht diesen Unterschied deutlich, der zeigt, wie mangelhaft das chi­lenische Justizsystems angesichts schwerer Menschen­rechts­verletzungen reagiert und wirft einen bitteren Vorgeschmack auf die Regierungszeit unter dem neuen Präsidenten José Kast.

Von Génesis Belén Ramírez
Endlich frei Nicolás Piña Palomera mit seiner Mutter nach seiner Entlassung im Jahr 2022 (Foto: @bengala.photography)

