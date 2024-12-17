Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nicaragua | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

Die Freude verdorben

Neue Kanalpläne trüben das Urteil des Interamerikanischen Gerichtshofs für Menschenrechte zugunsten Indigener Gemeinschaften

Auf dem Wirtschaftsgipfel China-Lateinamerika und Karibik im November 2024 wartete Staatspräsident Daniel Ortega Saavedra mit neuen Plänen für den Bau des Interozeanischen Kanals auf. Nachdem die nicaraguanische Regie­rung wegen dubioser Geschäftspraktiken des chinesischen Investors Wang Jing das ursprüngliche Kanalprojekt 2024 aufgeben musste, begibt sie sich nun mit einem Alternativ­entwurf auf die Suche nach weiteren Investoren. Zeitgleich verurteilte der Interame­rikanische Gerichtshof für Menschen­rechte (IACHR) den nicaraguanischen Staat zu Entschä­digungs­zahlungen wegen der materiellen und immateriellen Schäden, die Indigenen Gemein­schaften durch den Eingriff des Bauvorhabens in ihr Territorium entstanden sind. Die LN berichten über die Hintergründe des neuen Kanalprojekts und den bitteren Bei­geschmack, den das jüngste Urteils des IACHR hinterlässt.

Elisabeth Erdtmann

